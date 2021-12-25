Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, BSNL Bharat Fiber One Plan That Brings Everything to the Table

The growing market of broadbands in the country has become an undeniable need of the hour ever since the pandemic has arrived. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country have been providing various broadband plans to suit the needs of their users. However, not only do users want a good high-speed broadband connection but also plans that come with added benefits. There are some of the plans provided by the ISPs that not only provide high-speed seamless connectivity across multiple devices but also offer added benefits such as access to OTT platforms. Even though these plans can be a little pricy, the benefits are capable of attracting users when choosing a broadband connection. Mentioned below are such plans offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL that offer everything under one price.

Reliance Jio

JioFiber which is the broadband connection offered by Reliance Jio offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps.

In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the prices of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans. The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,499 for a month. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities. The FTTH technology of Airtel is capable of connecting up to 60 devices at once and provides high-speed downloads.

BSNL – 200 Mbps Plan

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides two exciting 200 Mbps plans to its customers that come with some attractive additional benefits. Customers can opt for Fibre Premium and Fibre Premium Plus which are the two 200 Mbps broadband plans offered by BSNL. The Fibre Premium comes at a cost of Rs 999 per month whereas Fibre Premium Plus is available at Rs 1277 per month. Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB.

The Premium plan also offers a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar premium pack and users can enjoy 2 Mbps of internet speed after 3300GB. The Premium Plus plan on the other hand offers 15 Mbps of internet speed beyond 3300GB and also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.