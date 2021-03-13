Wynk Music Introduces ‘Podcasts’ in Different Genres

Wynk Music, an online music streaming platform owned by Bharti Airtel, has just introduced ‘Podcasts’ on its platform. Podcasts are a fun way to consume content without having to look at a screen all the time. You can hear podcasts while walking, running, doing laundry, and basically anything. Wynk will offer ‘audio shows’ in different genres, including sports, fitness, comedy, news, and more. With this new offering, Wynk will allow users to hear and enjoy shows that are specifically curated based on their likes and preferences.

Wynk Music Podcasts

Wynk will allow users to stream and listen to their favourite podcasts in high-quality sound and without ads. Users will be able to continue listening from the point they left an episode the last time.

Further, the app will enable users to follow their favourite podcast shows and channels. The ‘Podcasts’ feature will arrive with the 3.14.2.0 version (for Android) of the music app. It is already available on the Google Play Store for users to download. The latest version of the app with the ‘Podcasts’ feature is also available for users in the Apple App Store.

Users can access the premium version of the application for unlocking more features such as unlimited downloads, higher-quality streaming, and more. The premium subscription of the app is available for Rs 99 per month for normal customers and Rs 49 per month for Airtel customers.

Wynk Music also allows users to set their favourite music as HelloTunes (unlimited changes allowed). Airtel Platinum users can get the premium version of the app for free. Further, Airtel recently launched prepaid add-on packs, which come with the benefit of Wynk Premium.

These prepaid packs are – Rs 78 and Rs 249. The Rs 78 add-on pack offers users 5GB of data and one month of Wynk Premium for free, while the Rs 249 add-on pack offers users 25GB of data and one year of Wynk Premium for free.