Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 vs Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plans: Clash of Annual Recharges

Reliance Jio is known for its affordable tariff plans in the industry. Besides the competitive short-term plans, the telco also has a wide range of long-term prepaid plans. The long-term offerings from Reliance Jio start at Rs 1,299 and they go all the way up to Rs 2,599. Some of Jio’s annual plans, such as Rs 2,121 and Rs 1,299, come with 336 days validity, while some of them come with benefits for 365 days. A lot of people are unaware of Jio’s Rs 2,121 prepaid plan, which is part of the telco’s 1.5GB daily data plans. Close to the Rs 2,121 plan, there’s the Rs 2,399 recharge that ships with 2GB data per day for 365 days. In this article, we compare the Rs 2,121 and Rs 2,399 plans from the country’s largest telecom operator.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 Prepaid Recharge: Check Benefits

Introduced exactly a year ago, the Rs 2,121 prepaid recharge from Reliance Jio offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 336 days. The total data benefit offered is 504GB and users can browse the data at 64 Kbps post the daily data limit. This plan does not offer any OTT subscriptions like Disney+ Hotstar VIP, but the telco is bundling free access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 Prepaid Recharge: Check Benefits

Moving onto the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan, it comes with 365 days validity. Benefits of the plan include 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. Similar to the Rs 2,121 prepaid recharge, this plan also comes with unlimited data at 64 Kbps speeds after the 2GB daily data benefit. Users will also get access to the same Jio apps mentioned above.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 vs Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plans: Which is Better

Despite priced on the higher side, the Rs 2,399 annual plan should be the one every Jio customer should choose. Not only does it offers 2GB of data per day, but the validity is also on the higher side at 365 days. If you recharge the Rs 2,121 prepaid plan, you will be required to recharge with another plan to complete the one-year validity. So the monthly 1.5GB daily data plan from Reliance Jio costs Rs 199. For 12 months, this way the price would be Rs 2,320, and the data benefit you get is just 1.5GB per day.

Having said that, the Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge is the best bet for any Jio subscriber looking for an annual prepaid plan.