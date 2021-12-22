Exceptional Broadband Plans from BSNL Bharat Fiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber

The growing market of broadband in the country has become an undeniable need of the hour ever since the pandemic has arrived. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been on their toes to provide exciting offers and services to attract a larger user base. One of the important uses of broadband connections is in offices which require a higher internet speed to connect many devices at once seamlessly. Thanks to the latest technology ISPs in the country offer internet speed up to 1 Gbps which is very suitable for such scenarios. Mentioned below are the premium unlimited plans offered by some of the major telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and BSNL.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Plan

When it comes to 1 Gbps plans, JioFiber offers two plans with different data limits. The first plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 3,999 per month (30 days) and offers 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The other 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber comes at a cost of Rs 8,499 for a validity period of 30 days and offers 6600GB of total data. Both of these plans offer unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 1 Gbps.

In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the prices of these plans are excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access these plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel Xstream 1 Gbps Plan

Airtel offers a 1 Gbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the Infinity plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Infinity’ plan which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Wynk Music. The plan offers 1 Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. It is to be kept in mind that this plan is for the city of Delhi and plans may slightly vary across various cities. The FTTH technology of Airtel is capable of connecting up to 60 devices at once and provides high-speed downloads.

BSNL High-Speed Broadband Plan

The government-owned telecom BSNL despite being India’s one of the major service providers is yet to launch a 1 Gbps data plan. The plan with the highest speed offered by BSNL under its Bharat Fibre connection, called ‘Fibre Ultra’ comes at a cost of Rs 1,499 and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed for a validity period of a month and the FUP data limit is set to 4000GB beyond which users get 4 Mbps of speed.

The 300 Mbps plan is also available for a validity period of 12 months and is called ‘Fibre Ultra Annual’. The plan offers the same benefits as above and costs Rs 17,988 with an additional month of free service. Users looking for really long-term plans can also get access to the 300 Mbps plan from BSNL for a validity period of 24 months. BSNL offers three months of free service along with the 24 months and the plan costs Rs 35,976 with the same benefits as before.