Reliance Jio Has Already Changed Re 1 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio has already changed the benefits of the Re 1 plan. On Wednesday, TelecomTalk reported the silent launch of the Re 1 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. In just a day, the telco has changed the benefits of the plan drastically. It now comes with much lesser data and a very short validity.

Reliance Jio Re 1 Prepaid Plan Changed Benefits

The plan is again visible on the mobile application (MyJio) of the telco under the ‘Value’ plans category. The Re 1 plan will now come with a validity of 1 day and only offer 10MB of data. In comparison, the plan was listed for the same amount but was offering 30 days of validity and 100MB of data.

So to get 100MB of data with this plan, users will have to spend Rs 10. The Rs 15 4G data voucher would make a lot more sense here as it offers 1GB of high-speed data. With the earlier benefits, the spending Rs 10 on the Re 1 voucher from Jio would have given users 1GB of data for 30 days.

However the earlier benefits have been changed by the telco and the changes are visible on the mobile application. After consuming 10MB of high-speed data, the internet speed for the user would drop to 64 Kbps.

There’s no saying who would benefit from this 10MB data plan. Reliance Jio’s strategy with this plan is a little confusing. 10MB of data would diminish in a matter of seconds or a few minutes with all the amount of data that applications eat in the background of the smartphones today.

But again, there’s no other telco that is offering such a plan. A user can effectively purchase this plan five times (total spending – Re 5) for getting around 50MB of data if there’s such a need. But one would always see more value in the Rs 15 voucher offering 1GB of data.