OnePlus Buds Z2 Price Leaked Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus is working on the launch of its upcoming flagship OnePlus 10 Series, and it has already been confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China in January. Moreover, OnePlus Buds Z2 truly wireless earphones were earlier launched in China with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone by the Oppo backed smartphone manufacturer, followed by the US and the UK launches and now seemingly the launch of the device in India is just around the corner. However, ahead of the launch of the truly wireless earbuds, the price details of the gadget have been leaked.

Leaked Prices for OnePlus Buds Z2

There has been no official announcement by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer regarding the OnePlus Buds Z2. However, according to the recent leaks, the latest earbuds from OnePlus will be available at a retail price of Rs 4,999 in India. The fact that the retail price of the device has been kept under Rs 5000, the price of the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be Rs 2000 less than that of Nothing Ear (1), which currently retails at Rs 6,999.

In comparison, the Buds Z2 is available at $99 in the US, which is around Rs 7,600, whereas in Europe, the earbuds are priced at EUR 99, which is roughly around Rs 8,600. It has been previously speculated that new earbuds from OnePlus will be available in two colour options for the Indian market. These colours reportedly will be Obsidian Black and Pearl White.

Specifications for OnePlus Buds Z2

As far as the specifications of the device are considered, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS features an Active Noise Cancellation Pack (ANC) and has Dolby Atmos support. The earphones will be backed by an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud, and the gadget is also IP55 rated. The earbuds will also use the warp charge technology, which can enable a user to use the device for 5 hours on a 10-minute charge. It is also claimed that the device can run for 5 hours with ANC activated and 7 hours when it’s not. The charging case can run for around 38 hours.