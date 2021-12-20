OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted at BIS Website as it Gears Up for India Launch

The recent revelations suggest that the launch of the new device from OnePlus – OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India could be just around the corner. The information regarding the launch of the device is still to be announced officially by the Chinese smartphone maker, but before the launch, the smartphone has been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which hints at the possibility of the device launching very soon in the country. For those who don’t know OnePlus Nord 2 CE, 5G is the successor to OnePlus Nord CE launched by the brand earlier in 2021.

Details and Specifications for OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

The revelations have emerged as tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the device on the BIS website and apparently, the model number for OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is IV2201. It is to be noted that the codename for the smartphone is Ivan. However, no additional information regarding the specifications, RAM or other storage configuration, colour options was available on the BIS website about the handset. But it doesn’t mean that we don’t have information regarding the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus.

A few specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G and renders of the smartphone have been leaked in the past along with the expected price and availability of the device. The device is said to come with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Based on the renders it is known that the device will have a hole-punch display design as well. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will operate on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 which is the latest operating software designed in collaboration by Oppo and OnePlus.

Talking about the camera module of the device, the renders that have surfaced in the past suggest that the handset has a rectangular camera module and has a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 64MP primary camera paired up with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device is expected to have a 16MP selfie camera.

It is expected that OnePlus Nord 2 CE will have a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood and is likely to offer 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of onboard storage. One could expect the device to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and support 65W fast charge technology. As of now, it is expected that in India OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will come at a price tag of Rs 28,000 and will be available in the first month of 2022.