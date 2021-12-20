BSNL Employee Associations Demand the Withdrawal of Proposed Organisational Restructuring

The employee association of the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has demanded that the management has to withdraw the proposal for organisational restructuring. According to the Forum of BSNL Executives Associations, the proposed structure will prove detrimental to the career progression of the executives. The associations termed the new structuring ‘a serious obstacle to fulfilling the actual requirement of running the organisation smoothly and efficiently.’

In the proposed restructuring, the number of posts is allegedly reduced, which will affect the employees waiting for the next promotional cycle. The associations demanded that the executives awaiting promotions should be immediately promoted.

A time-bound functional promotional policy directs to conduct the promotions promptly for executives up to AGM level. BSNL Board approved the same in May 2018. Dubbed as ‘BSNL Executives’ Promotional Policy Amendment and Recruitment Rules 2017’, the associations demand that the policy be invoked immediately to deliver the due promotions. All demands are stated in a letter written to BSNL CMD P. K. Purwar, and the copy of the same was reviewed by the Economic Times.

BSNL employee associations comprise of All India Graduate Engineers and Telecom Officers Association (AIGETOA), Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (SNEA), and All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Employees’ Association (AIBSNLEA).

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Communications said in reply to Lok Sabha that the salary payments of the BSNL employees are up to date and have been paid up to November 2021.

BSNL 4G Rollout May Get Delayed to 2023

In another development, the state-run telecom service provider’s 4G rollout plan may be delayed by a year. The reports speculated the launch of BSNL 4G by September 2022, but the 4G trials are extended until January 15, 2022, resulting in a delay in the launch. The TCS-led consortium is yet to demonstrate services with 40-watt radio as per the conditions laid out in Expression of Interest (EOI). Currently, the services are trialled with 20-watt radios. The TCS-backed consortium includes the Centre for Development of Telematics and Bengaluru-based Tejas Networks. The duo is responsible for distributing the core and radio equipment for the trial sites.