Boult Audio has launched its new AirBass Propods X True Wireless Stereo for Indian buyers. Priced at Rs 1499, the new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X features 10mm drivers, in-built micro-woofers and a microphone on each earbud.

Boult Audio Propods X: Specs and Availability

The new pair of budget wireless earbuds are designed in an angled form factor made with soft silicone tips, offering comfort for the users even after long hours of usage. It comes with touch controls, and the user can answer/reject calls, change music playback, activate Google or Siri voice assistants, and adjust volume levels in a few taps.

The device is water-resistant with IPX5 certification making it viable to use in gym, rain and water to a limit. For connectivity, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X True Wireless Stereo comes with Bluetooth v5.1, and it automatically pairs once taken out of the carrying case. Boult Audio Propods X has auto-pairing support, and the user can use each earbud individually after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode but also can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls.

These Boult Audio budget earbuds support USB Type-C charging and promise up to 100 minutes of music playback after 10 minutes of charging. While fully charged, the company says that AirBass Propods X earbuds can offer up to eight hours of music playback. With the carrying case, it can offer up to 32 hours of playtime. The product’s weight is 90 grams and is comfortable enough to carry around. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are currently on sale on the company’s official website and also on Amazon. The price tag of Rs 1,499 is an introductory offer and may be hiked after some time. It is available only in the Black colour option.

The true wireless stereo market in India is growing, and Boult Audio AirBass Propods X True Wireless Stereo Earbuds has some competitors from brands such as Boat and Noise, targeting budget buyers.