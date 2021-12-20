Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Might Feature ‘Digital Enhancer’ and ‘P-Shaped’ Camera Module

Several reports suggesting rumours and speculations about the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Series have emerged in the past few months. Now a recent tip suggests new information about the camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is anticipated that the device will feature a P-shaped camera module. It has already been reported multiple times that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the same 108MP primary camera as it did in its predecessor Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, according to a recent tip, that a few lines of code in the Samsung camera app have been witnessed which might mean that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a ‘Digital Enhancer’ feature.

New Rumours on Camera Setup of the Device

A recent report suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will use its 108MP camera to function as a microlens. It is expected that the ‘Digital Enhancer’ feature can be exclusive to only the ultra-model of the series and is activated while using the dedicated 108MP camera on the device. However, this feature could also be made available on previous handsets such as Samsung Galaxy Note S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Along with the primary 108MP camera, the device could feature an additional 12MP sensor along with two 10MP cameras. The P-shaped camera module is in the rumours as a glass cover for the device was recently leaked which had five holes cut out.

Expected Specifications of Galaxy S22 Ultra

It has been reported recently that the ultra-model of the Galaxy S22 series might be branded as Samsung Galaxy S22 Note reviving the Note series from the smartphone maker. Earlier, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device and it is also rumoured that the device will have a devoted space for an S Pen that used to come with the extinct Note Series by Samsung.

In addition to this, the handset could feature a Snapdragon 898 chipset under the hood for the Indian markets while the world could witness Exynos 2200 chipset on the device. Additionally, the device could come in two storage variants – 12GB + 128GB and 16GB + 512GB and the expected colour options for the handset include black, white and dark red.