Samsung Exec Reveals S Pen Support for Z Fold 3, Leaving Note Series Future Unknown

It seems that Samsung will not be able to surprise its fans this year at its Unpacked events, owing to how the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, the new Galaxy Smartwatches and the new Galaxy Buds 2 have been leaked to a great extent.

To add to this, Samsung's mobile president, TM Roh has had a habit of publishing a pre-event blog that reveals certain things, confirms some leaks and sets the tone for the event.

This time, Roh has promised improved durability for folding screens and, more importantly, stylus support, with the blog also adding that the Galaxy Note will not be released this time.

What Can We Expect From the Z Fold 3?

He writes that the company's third generation of foldable will open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability, which is quite interestingly, since there is a mention of enhanced durability, adding that the next foldable will have an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials.

This comes as no surprise, as it has been the case with each foldable from the company, starting with the Galaxy Fold, the company introduced this form factor. The Z Fold 2 brought with it UTG or Ultra-Thin Glass which could flex. Now, it seems that there will be further improvements to the same.

Durability is key for a foldable phone but this time it will be even more important since Roh confirmed that the Z Fold 3 will support stylus functionalities.

It is not clear as to whether the device will work with the S Pens present on the Note 20 Ultra, but, Roh has indicated that Samsung will be announcing its first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones.

When it comes to the Note series of devices, he mentioned that instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, Samsung would aim to broaden the key Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices. Finally, the post also includes a mention of Google and Microsoft, hinting at support for multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In case you missed it, a recent leak courtesy of 91Mobiles had mentioned that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be offered with a case that sports a housing area for the S Pen. Reports have also hinted at IPX8 ratings for the foldables.

We will know for sure about what these devices have to offer in some time, as the Samsung fall 2020 Unpacked event will go live on August 11th at 7:30 PM IST.