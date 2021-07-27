Google Is Rolling Out Android 12 Beta 3.1 to Fix Beta 3 Bugs

We recently covered the release of the Android 12 beta 3 update for supported devices, with users who have opted for the update having used it for around a week or so.

But, if you are one such user, you might be sick of the stability issues that are plaguing this beta release. The beta 1 and beta 2 versions were pretty stable, but, this third iteration seems to have brought with it some big issues that hamper usability.

Some of the top complaints include the System UI crashing without any reason, apps dying in the background without any prompts and, bootloop sequences occurring when restarting the device.

Google's Android 12 beta 3.1 Fixes Multiple Issues of beta 3

Google seems to have taken note of all this and, to cater to such users, it is releasing Android 12 beta 3.1, which fixes all these issues and comes in as a measly 738kB update. This comes around 2 weeks after the debut of beta 3.

Do note that a number of big bugs are still listed under Android 12 beta 3 in the Google official issue tracker, but what this does is make the update much more stable.

This is good for the user who installed the latest Android 12 beta in hopes of testing out the latest and greatest version of Android in hopes to try it out before the generic public. As of now, there are a couple of devices supported, by Google and other manufacturers such as OnePlus.

It is worth noting though that if you wish to wait for a stable release, Android 12 beta 4 is expected to be released in mid-late August and is rumoured to bring a stable build, as it is listed as a stability-focused update. The stable update for Pixels is expected in Fall.

If you are running beta 3 and wish to get rid of these bugs, just head over to your settings menu on the supported device and press download to get the latest Android 12 beta build.

For those of you wondering, with beta 3, Google finally started offering native scrolling screenshots, which was a welcome addition for users who wanted to take a screenshot of an app or a thread, with this latest feature on offer via the new Capture More option that shows up after taking a screenshot.

The build also included an on-device search engine dubbed AppSearch and employed the ability for better use of auto-rotation via the use of your front camera.