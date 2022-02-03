If you are a gamer, the last thing you never want is a lousy internet. You may have several reasons for a bad internet connection, let one of them not be your old Wi-Fi router. For gaming, choosing a Wi-Fi router with dual-band support is essential as it uses both the 2.4 GHz band and 5 GHz band. They offer better bandwidth distribution, 2.4 GHz for lighter applications (like email or browsing), and the 5 GHz band for activities like streaming and gaming. Dual-band Wi-Fi routers can accommodate multiple devices simultaneously, offering you a stable connection. A few good budget Wi-Fi routers are sold for around Rs 3000 on Amazon India.

TP-Link AC1750 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router

TP-Link AC1750 dual-band gaming router offers simultaneous 2.4 GHz (450 Mbps) and 5 GHz (1300 Mbps) connections for 1.75 Gbps of total available bandwidth. It comes with a Qualcomm chipset and supports 802.11ac standard – 3X times faster than wireless N speeds. With its USB 2.0 port, you can easily share files and media with networked devices or remotely via an FTP server. In terms of Ethernet ports, it has one Gigabit WAN Port and four Gigabit LAN Ports. There is guest network access, which means you can provide secure Wi-Fi access for guests visiting your home. Although it comes with an original MRP of Rs 7999, it is currently sold at a 55% discount on Amazon India at Rs 3599.

Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

Tenda AC10 AC1200 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router is another high-performer in the category designed with a 1 GHz CPU made with a 28nm process, enabling it to deliver excellent capacity on data processing. Tenda recommends using it with optical fibre with bandwidth ranging from 50 M, 100 M, 200 M to even 1000 M to enjoy smooth HD videos and games. It features full Gigabit WAN and LAN ports. With 802.11ac wave 2.0 standard, the Tenda AC10 AC1200 gaming router offers a concurrent dual-band data rate of as high as 1167 Mbps. It boasts of Beamforming+ technology that makes the Wi-Fi signal of AC10 robust even behind multiple walls. This Tenda Wi-Fi gaming router also features MU-MIMO technology, it facilitates communication with multiple devices with ease. Currently, Tenda AC10 AC1200 Wireless Smart Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router is sold at a 47% discount on Amazon India at Rs 2599.

D-Link DIR-825 AC1200 Dual-Band Wireless Router

D-Link DIR-825 Dual-Band Wireless Router is another high-speed router suitable for gamers, capable of offering fast Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1200 Mbps. Its 2.4 GHz band can be used for everyday tasks, leaving the high-speed 5 GHz 11AC band free for heavy tasks like video streaming, online gaming and large file transfers. It comes with four 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, and you may connect USD storage drive to the router via its built-in USB 2.0 port to create shared storage for your network. It comes with a three-year brand warranty, another reason to grab a D-Link DIR-825 AC1200 Wi-Fi Router. It is currently sold at a 33% discount on Amazon India and is priced at Rs 2,159.