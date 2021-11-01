Simple Broadband Internet Tips for Boosting Online Gaming Experience

If you are a gaming enthusiast and are involved in playing online games, then you will know the significance of having a reliable internet connection. Imagine yourself in a nail-biting agony as you wait for the buffering to stop and your internet to get back to the active state amidst an important milestone in your game. To avoid such a scenario, you need to have a high-speed broadband connection.

Broadband Internet Tips To Boost Online Gaming Experience

Here, we have listed ten simple hacks to maximise the efficiency of your broadband connection for an improved online gaming experience.

Wi-Fi network: Check the signal strength of the Wi-Fi connection via mobile apps destined for this purpose. These apps will show you where you will receive the strongest signal in your home, and you can place gaming device accordingly.

Antenna: Most modern routers feature antennas, and you need to align on antenna parallel with that on the gaming device for significant improvement in the online gaming experience.

Interference: Make sure to shift radio frequency wave emitting devices away from your gaming device as these can cause interference when they are positioned near the gaming console.

Multiple devices: While playing online games over Wi-Fi, make sure that the home network is not overcrowded with several devices that are connected simultaneously. When there is congestion, the Wi-Fi speed will drop.

Downloads: There is an increased possibility that the downloads running in the background of your laptop or PC will slow down the game. Make sure to shut down all downloads for improved gaming performance.

Router placement: The latest routers might sometimes fail to give you the desired performance due to their placement. Position the router where there are ample surfaces for signals to bounce off and reach the gaming device.

Restart: At times, the router might need a simple restart that might act as a quick fix and resolve its inefficiency. Schedule a timely reboot of the router for uninterrupted gaming experiences.

Router dead spots: There could be some dead spots in your home where the Wi-Fi signal will be nil. You should find out these dead spots and not place your gaming device in such places.

Channel: Routers with multi-channel connections provide the opportunity to switch the channels and use the channel with the least interference.

Upgrade: When none of the above-mentioned tips works, you need to upgrade your router for the best online gaming experience.