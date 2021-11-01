Airtel Offering Rs 6,000 Benefit on These Top 10 Smartphones

This Diwali, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone, then one of the leading telecom operators, Airtel, provides you with lucrative cashback benefits. As the festival is approaching soon, this cashback offer from Airtel could be the right time to buy a new smartphone. Already, there are massive discounts and offers out there, and now, Airtel is offering Rs 6,000 cashback to its customers who buy a new smartphone priced up to Rs 12,000 from leading brands. In addition to cashback, buyers will also get a one-time screen replacement for free by Servify. Notably, over 150 smartphone models are eligible to get this benefit.

Top 10 Smartphones Eligible For Airtel Cashback Offer

Here, we have listed ten smartphone models that are eligible to get the Airtel cashback benefits of Rs 6,000 this Diwali season. Note that the cashback will reduce the price of the device in the long-term as the complete amount of Rs 6,000 will be credited to the user's account after 36 months of recharging continuously with the Rs 249 plan or more from the telco.

Samsung Galaxy F02s: While the current selling price of the Samsung Galaxy F02s is Rs 9,449, it is available at an effective price of Rs 3,449 via the Airtel cashback offer. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

Oppo A15: The Oppo A15 that is available for Rs 10,990 can be purchased for as low as Rs 4,990 under the Airtel cashback offer. The smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution and gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor teamed up with 3GB of RAM and a 4230mAh battery. There is a triple0camera setup at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

Tecno Spark Go 2021: Selling at a current price of Rs 7,699, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 can be purchased for Rs 1,699 under the Airtel cashback offer. This budget smartphone bestows a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 10 (Go Edition).

Vivo Y71: The Vivo Y71 is priced at Rs 10,900, but under the Airtel cashback offer, it can be purchased for Rs 4,900. The device makes use of a 6-inch display with an HD+ resolution, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 3285mAh battery.

Oppo A11k: Priced at Rs 9,890, the Oppo A11k can be purchased for Rs 3,890 under the Airtel cashback offer. The smartphone is fitted with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 4230mAh battery.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus: The Moto E7 Plus, priced at Rs 8,999, can be purchased for Rs 2,999 via the Airtel cashback offer. The notable specs of the Motorola smartphone include an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a dual-camera setup at the rear, and a 6.5-inch display with a dewdrop notch.

Lava Z6: The current price of the Lava Z6 is Rs 9,699, but it can be bought for Rs 3,699 under the Airtel cashback offer. The Lava Z6 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 9 Prime: Priced at Rs 9,999, the Redmi 9 Prime can be purchased for Rs 3,999 via the Airtel offer. The Redmi 9 Prime’s specs include a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a quad-camera setup at its rear and a 5020mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M02s: The Samsung Galaxy M02s priced at Rs 10,498 can be bought for Rs 4,498 under the Airtel cashback offer. The smartphone adorns a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery.

Lenovo A6 Note: The Lenovo A6 Note is priced at Rs 9,999, and with the offer, it will be ultimately bought for Rs 3,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.09-inch display and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The other aspects include a dual-camera setup and a 4000mAh battery.

If you want to know the complete details about the offer, click here.