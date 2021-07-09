Samsung has just increased the price of three of its budget of affordable smartphones in the Indian market. The three devices which have received the price hike are – Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, and Galaxy A12. All the variants of all three devices have become expensive. First reported by Gadgets360, Samsung has chosen to increase the price of all the devices by Rs 500 which is now also visible on the website of the company. Let’s take a look at the new prices of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy F02s New Price

The Samsung Galaxy F02s is available in two variants. The first variant with 3GB+32GB was launched for Rs 8,999 and the second variant with 4GB+64GB was launched for Rs 9,999. After the price hike, the new price of the devices has become Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M02s New Price

The Samsung Galaxy M02s also sells in two variants in India. The first variant with 3GB+32GB was launched for Rs 8,999 and the second variant with 4GB+64GB was launched for Rs 9,999. Post the price hike, the base variant of the device is available for Rs 9,499 and the second variant is available for Rs 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy A12 New Price

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is also available in two variants in the Indian market. The base variant is priced at Rs 12,999 (4GB+64GB) and the superior variant is priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+128GB). With the effect of price, the base variant now sells for Rs 13,499 and the superior variant sells for Rs 14,499.

Samsung has increased the price of these smartphones because of the increase in the cost of production and shipment of the devices. It has become hard for electronics companies to source major components for their products because of the pandemic. Even Redmi has increased the price of its popular smartphones including the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.