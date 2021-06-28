Tecno Spark Go 2021 Landing Page Official, Launch Set for July 1

Tecno as a brand has been away from the limelight, due to the brand catering only to the budget segment. It had unveiled the Tecno Spark Go 2020 in September of the same year, with the device having amounted to decent sales amidst the budget crowd, with the main aim to focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Today, Tecno announced that it would be launching the Tecno Spark Go 2021 edition in India on July 1st. The device will be sold exclusively via Amazon and, ahead of the launch, the e-commerce site decided to make the micro landing page for the handset, revealing the design and key specifications of the device.

According to the details on offer via the site, we can deduce that the Tecno Spark Go 2021 will make use of a water-drop notch display, come packed with a dual-camera setup and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 2021: Specifications

According to the aforementioned Amazon listing, the handset will be on offer in three different colour variants. It will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ panel without any mention of a high refresh rate panel, which would seem out of place in a budget device. The processor, RAM and storage variants remain unknown as of now.

The optics however have been revealed via the post, with the Spark Go 2 featuring a dual-camera setup to the rear complete with a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor that is unknown. To the front, there is a selfie snapper accompanied by a LED flash. For software, the device will boot Android 11 out of the box.

The handset, as mentioned earlier, will be reliant on a 5000 mAh battery and house a proper fingerprint sensor. Connectivity-wise, it will offer dual 4G VoLTE support and come with dual-SIM support, Wi-FI 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C based charging port.

The detailed specifications, pricing and availability for this upcoming budget device should be revealed upon launch, on July 1 at 12 PM IST.

We should get to learn the detailed specifications, pricing, and availability information of the Tecno Spark Go 2021 when it launches in India on July 1st.

Interestingly, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 at the time of its launch was on offer for Rs 6,499 for the base 2+32GB variant, which was also the lone variant on offer, with two colour variants, namely Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue, so we might see a rendition of this hue and nearly identical pricing, and, at best a minor price hike.