Tecno Spark Go 2021 Landing Page Official, Launch Set for July 1

Tecno announced that it would be launching the Tecno Spark Go 2021 edition in India on July 1st. The device will be sold exclusively via Amazon, with the E-Commerce site revealing the key details

By June 28th, 2021 AT 11:42 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Tecno Spark Go 2021

    Tecno as a brand has been away from the limelight, due to the brand catering only to the budget segment. It had unveiled the Tecno Spark Go 2020 in September of the same year, with the device having amounted to decent sales amidst the budget crowd, with the main aim to focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

    Today, Tecno announced that it would be launching the Tecno Spark Go 2021 edition in India on July 1st. The device will be sold exclusively via Amazon and, ahead of the launch, the e-commerce site decided to make the micro landing page for the handset, revealing the design and key specifications of the device.

    According to the details on offer via the site, we can deduce that the Tecno Spark Go 2021 will make use of a water-drop notch display, come packed with a dual-camera setup and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

    Tecno Spark 2021: Specifications

    According to the aforementioned Amazon listing, the handset will be on offer in three different colour variants. It will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ panel without any mention of a high refresh rate panel, which would seem out of place in a budget device. The processor, RAM and storage variants remain unknown as of now.

    The optics however have been revealed via the post, with the Spark Go 2 featuring a dual-camera setup to the rear complete with a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor that is unknown. To the front, there is a selfie snapper accompanied by a LED flash. For software, the device will boot Android 11 out of the box.

    The handset, as mentioned earlier, will be reliant on a 5000 mAh battery and house a proper fingerprint sensor. Connectivity-wise, it will offer dual 4G VoLTE support and come with dual-SIM support, Wi-FI 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C based charging port.

    The detailed specifications, pricing and availability for this upcoming budget device should be revealed upon launch, on July 1 at 12 PM IST.

    We should get to learn the detailed specifications, pricing, and availability information of the Tecno Spark Go 2021 when it launches in India on July 1st.

    Interestingly, the Tecno Spark Go 2020 at the time of its launch was on offer for Rs 6,499 for the base 2+32GB variant, which was also the lone variant on offer, with two colour variants, namely Ice Jadeite and Aqua Blue, so we might see a rendition of this hue and nearly identical pricing, and, at best a minor price hike.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Upgrades Network Services in UP East

    Bharti Airtel has just deployed additional spectrum in the Uttar Pradesh (East) circle. With this move, the telco’s network services...

    module-4-img

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 Landing Page Official, Launch Set for July 1

    Tecno as a brand has been away from the limelight, due to the brand catering only to the budget segment....

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Gets New Update

    Tata Sky Binge+ is the Android Set-Top Box (STB) offering from Tata Sky. It is one of the best Android...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel or Jio, Who Offers Better 1.5GB Daily Data Plan Under Rs 500

    module-4-img

    Telegram Is Finally Offering Group Video Calling Functionality

    module-4-img

    BIS Listing Reveals Poco Could Launch a Rebranded Xiaomi Neckband

    module-4-img

    Twitter May Soon Allow Option to Log in via Google Account