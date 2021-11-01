Apple Likely to Add Crash Detection Feature for iPhones and Apple Watch

It looks like Apple is all set to add a new crash detection to the iPhone and Apple Watch models next year. A new report by the Wall Street Journal suggests that the feature could auto-dial 911 in the instances of a car accident. The same will be detected using an iPhone or Apple Watch. The Apple devices have already detected over 10 million suspected vehicle impacts.

Apple Tests Crash Detection Feature

The crash detection feature in question will work by measuring a sudden spike in gravity or g forces in instances of an impact, notes the report. It is alleged that the feature has been under testing for over a year by collecting anonymous data from the users of Apple iPhone and Apple Watch devices, hinted documents about this feature.

Notably, Apple products have detected over 10 million suspected vehicle impacts. Of these, over 50,000 impacts included a call to the emergency number 911. The tech giant has been using the 911 call data to enhance the accuracy of its crash detection algorithm since an emergency call that is associated with a possible impact might give Apple more confidence, which is indeed a car crash.

This crash detection feature is all set to be rolled out in 2022, which could be a part of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. However, the report notes that the timing of arrival of this feature could change or the company might not release it.

For those who are unaware, this feature sounds quite similar to the existing fall detection capability of the Apple Watch, which was first added to the Series 4 model. While it could be turned off by default for users under 65, anyone can turn it on using the Watch app on their iPhones.

The fall detection feature works by detecting when a sudden fall occurs, calling emergency services automatically if the wearer doesn’t dismiss the alert in one minute of falling. If the person’s emergency contact information is filled out, the contact will be notified with a text message and a map showing the watch’s location at the time of the fall. We can expect further details regarding the crash detection feature to be revealed in the near future.