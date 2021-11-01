Apple Mixed Reality Headset Likely Arriving In 2022

The Cupertino tech giant Apple is likely in plans to launch a long-rumoured mixed reality device in 2022. As per a report by Apple Insider, in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman noted that Apple is in plans to unveil its own expensive device featuring advanced displays, chips, sensors, and avatar-based features in 2022. As it is an MR headset, it will include both AR and VR capabilities that could provide a mixed reality experience that can handle games in high-quality virtual reality.

Apple Mixed Reality Device

The upcoming mixed reality headset is speculated to be targeted at developers and businesses customers and not be meant for consumers. As per Ming-Chi Kuo, the well-known Apple analyst, this mixed reality headset in question could lead the next wave of user interface revolution. Also, it is tipped to change the market consensus that AR and VR devices are meant for gaming.

As per reports, the Apple mixed reality headset could be similar to the Oculus Quest. Some prototypes of the device that were being tested are likely to flaunt external cameras that could enable a slew of AR features. It is believed that the upcoming headset from Apple could feature a minimum of 15 camera modules and eye-tracking in the form of long-rumoured iris recognition. Notably, this one-of-a-kind device from Apple is said to be priced between a whopping $2,000 and $3,000.

Being a next-gen device, the Apple AR headset in question is believed to sport a sleek design that will make it lightweight and comfortable for wearers even as they use it for a longer time. Also, it is expected to sport a high-resolution display, thereby letting users read small bits of text while they see other people in front of them simultaneously.

To recall, back in August this year, Tim Cook, the Apple CEO stated that he will be holding his position in 10 years’ time and that he wants to oversee another major new product launch from the company before he steps down. However, he did not divulge any details regarding the upcoming device, which was later speculated to be a mixed reality headset.