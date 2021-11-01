Nokia Launches T20 Tablet in India with a Starting Price of Rs 15,999

Nokia has just announced the launch of its first Android tablet, the Nokia T20 in India on Monday. Equipped up with an 8,200mah battery, the device promises almost 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge on its 2K display. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has also promised consumers 3 years of monthly security upgrades on the tablet along with updates on the operating system for 2 years. The tablet also includes dual microphones and stereo speakers. Earlier, Realme PAD was launched in September with a base price of Rs 13,999 and will be a competition to Nokia T20.

Features of Nokia T20

Nokia T20 has been designed to offer a storage capacity of 32GB or 64GB. An additional microSD card slot has been provided which can be used to expand the memory by up to 512GB. The device functions on Android 11 and has a display screen of 10.4-inch with 2K (2000x1200 pixels) resolution with a maximum brightness of 400nits. The processor used in the tablet is octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC and has RAM of up to 4GB.

Installed on the back is an 8MP camera sensor and on the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor. Moreover, it uses a LED flash at the back which provides better results in a low-light environment. Additional features of the tablet include a stereo speaker and an OZO playback along with dual microphones for noise cancellation.

One of the key features of the device is its battery backup as it uses an 8,200mah battery which supports 15W fast charging. The device has various connectivity features providing users to connect with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and Type-C USB.

Nokia T20 Price in India

Nokia T20, in India, comes with a varied price range with the Wi-Fi-only model with the specs of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage available at Rs 15,499. Another variant of the same model providing 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,499. However, the Nokia T20 4G model is priced at Rs 18,499.

With various finance options for the consumers, Nokia T20 will be available in the offline stores from today and will be available for sale on Nokia.com. Consumers waiting to get it from Flipkart would have to wait until tomorrow. The users will also receive preloaded access to Spotify with the tablet.