Dish TV HD Set-Top Box Available Starting at Rs 1590 in November

As the Direct-to-Home (DTH) sector in India is becoming highly competitive by the day, the operators in the country are luring new customers and making sure their existing users are retained with the launch of exciting offers. Going by the same, Dish TV has hit the headlines as it is providing its HD Set-Top Box (STB) for a very attractive price. Instead of its earlier price of Rs 1,690, the Dish TV HD Set-Top Box is now available at a price of Rs 1,590.

Dish TV HD STB Price and Features

Dish TV notes that this plan is valid for both one month and six months and it is available for a limited period. None of these prices includes GST, so you need to pay the additional 18% tax on its cost. Note that the Set-Top Box (STB) lets users choose channel packs as per the language chosen by the users. However, the overall cost of purchasing the set-top box with a channel pack in several languages is either the same or slightly different.

One of the best things about buying the Dish TV STB is that it is a quick service. The company stated that it will install the connection for its users in less than four hours from the time the purchase was made online.

The Dish TV STB can be purchased from the official website of the service provider. The company also offers demo services to those who are interested in testing it. Furthermore, subscribers will get Rs 2,000 worth of coupons from CouponDuniya.

Notably, there will be a warranty of five years on the Dish TV HD Set-Top Box. Other inclusions include a universal remote, an HDMI cable or AV cable to connect it to the TV.

You can even opt for the Dish TV connection with a different channel pack than the one provided by the company while making the purchase. Also, Dish TV lets users enjoy the convenience of choosing if they need a connection that comes with the antenna or one without it. Whatever be the case, the charges for the set-top boxes remain the same.