Airtel to Demonstrate 5G Enterprise Use-Cases With New Initiative

Bharti Airtel has just announced a new initiative, namely #5GforBusiness. From the name itself, it is evident that the telco is going to demonstrate 5G use-cases for enterprises under its new initiative. Under the initiative, Bharti Airtel will demonstrate a wide range of enterprise-grade use cases using high speed & low latency networks.

Bharti Airtel Has Partnered With Tech MNCs to Power Its New Initiative

As part of the initiative, Bharti Airtel has partnered up with companies such as Accenture, AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to work with industry-leading brands such as Apollo Hospitals, Flipkart and several leading manufacturing companies to test 5G based solutions.

These solutions will be deployed on the 5G test spectrum allotted to Airtel and include use cases like Smart Factory, Smart Healthcare, 5G powered Quality inspection, Digital Twin, connected frontline workforce and AR/VR based use cases amongst others.

The use case demonstrations will be conducted both at end-user locations and at Airtel’s advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre at Manesar (Gurgaon).

Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. Earlier this year, Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a LIVE 4G network. It has also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.

Airtel is also leading the O-RAN Alliance initiatives in the country to build 5G solutions. The telco has already announced partnerships with Qualcomm, Intel, Mavenir, Tata Group and Altiostar.

Even Vodafone Idea is making strides when it comes to testing 5G for enterprise use cases. The telco has already partnered up with multiple startups for testing 5G for purposes such as Unmanned Aerial Traffic Management (UTM) and the Management Server (Aerobridge).

Bharti Airtel also understands the kind of revenue stream that can be built out of developing 5G networks to handle enterprise use-cases. The telco has already tested its 5G network for cloud gaming and saw great results.