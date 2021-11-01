ACT 40 Mbps Broadband Plan Not a Great Buy Ahead of Airtel’s Offering

ACT Fibernet offers a 40 Mbps broadband to the users living in Bengaluru. The company calls it ‘ACT Basic’. This is the minimum speed broadband plan that ACT users in Bengaluru get. Even Bharti Airtel’s fiber broadband service namely Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a 40 Mbps plan to the users in Bengaluru. The thing is, in front of Airtel’s offering, not only is ACT’s plan more expensive but also offers lesser benefits. Here’s everything you should know.

ACT 40 Mbps Broadband Plan in Bengaluru

ACT offers a 40 Mbps broadband plan to the users in Bengaluru for Rs 549 per month. This is without including the taxes. With the plan, users get 500GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. There are additional benefits which include ACT Stream TV 4K for Rs 200 per month, SonyLIV at Rs 299 per month. Users also get a free one month trial of ZEE5 Premium, Hungama for Rs 99 per month, EpicON for one month trial, benefits worth Rs 2850 per month from ACT Game, one month free trial from Cult.fit, and aha for Rs 299 per year.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 40 Mbps Broadband Plan in Bengaluru

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its 40 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 499 per month. With this plan, users also get 3.3TB of monthly FUP data. Further, users get Airtel Thanks benefits which include a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy for one year. Users can also opt for a free Xstream Box from the company by paying a one-time completely refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. Users also get a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling benefit from the company.

This is the base broadband plan that is offered by Bharti Airtel in the city of Bengaluru. Users can also upgrade to the 100 Mbps broadband plan from Airtel which costs Rs 799 per month and offers 3.3TB data per month.