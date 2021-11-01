Vodafone Idea Partners With Startups to Test 5G Solutions

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered up with startups to test 5G-based solutions on Aerial Traffic Management and Motion Capture System. The third-largest telecom operator in India will use the spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Vi has partnered with Vizzbee Robotics Solution and Tweek Labs, both of which were the winners of the 5G Hackathon organised by the IMC 2020 along with the DoT.

DoT had announced the 5G Hackathon last year to see which relevant use cases of 5G for India can be identified. Through the 5G Hackathon, the best and most relevant 5G use cases were selected.

Vodafone Idea to Test Unmanned Aerial Traffic Management With 5G

The telco has partnered with Vizzbee Robotics Solution for testing the Unmanned Aerial Traffic Management (UTM) and the Management Server (Aerobridge) with the 5G network. This will validate solutions such as stream live video frames from the UAV over the network, demonstrate the public safety and law enforcement application for ground personnel, perform real-time analytics from the data captured via drones, amongst others.

At the same time, Vi has partnered with another startup namely Tweek Labs which will help the telco in testing a full-bodied motion capture suit using 5G technology, which can be an effective solution for sports training as it helps monitor the performance of athletes.

Vodafone Idea has already managed to pull off some amazing test results for its 5G networks. The telco had earlier said that it had achieved a peak download speed of 3.7 Gbps using the mmWave spectrum and a peak download speed of 1.5 Gbps using the sub-6 GHz spectrum.

The telco is also testing 5G for smart city solutions and enterprise solutions to ensure that it builds a solid foundation to offer B2B services with 5G and open another major revenue stream for itself. The telco has partnered with Ericsson to test its 5G in Pune city.