Apple, just like every year, will launch a new iPhone series in September of 2026. The iPhone 18 series, which is now expected to have one more device, which is the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, will likely launch a little later. So let’s get a few things straight. iPhone Fold/iPhone Ultra will be a part of the iPhone 18 series launch, but not exactly fit in the same category of phones as the iPhone 18 series. Thus, you won’t see any branding even close to the number 18 with respect to iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Apple is reportedly planning a phased launch strategy for the upcoming iPhone lineup starting in late 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch first in September 2026.

The rumoured iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra could launch separately in November 2026.

The standard iPhone 18 may reportedly arrive later in early 2027.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to create a new ultra-premium category for the company.

In fact, there are fresh reports which suggest that there will be three phone launches by Apple in a span of six to seven months, and it actually sounds brilliant. Let’s go through the strategy Apple is expected to take.

iPhone 18 Launch Strategy in a Phased Manner

iPhone 18 series will be launched by a new CEO – John Ternus. He will take over as the head of Apple starting September. However, unlike every year, where Apple launches four new iPhones in the September event, Apple will likely only launch two devices. Here’s how it is expected to go.

Read More