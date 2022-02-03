Starlink Premium Comes With Bigger Antenna and Support Higher Bandwidth

If you want a satellite broadband connection that could deliver high bandwidth and low latency, the ‘Starlink Premium’ is here to do just that. The company is now offering two kinds of Starlink —a) the Standard one and b) the Starlink Premium. It is a high-performance antenna built to deliver better downloading speeds and lower latency.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, said in a tweet that the Premium antenna is twice as big as the standard one. Unlike the standard antenna offered by the company, which is circular in shape, the premium one has a squarish design.

How Much Speed Can Starlink Premium Antenna Deliver?

Starlink Premium antenna is capable of delivering download speeds between 150-500 Mbps and latency of 20ms – 40ms, the company in its website.

The setup kit comes with everything you need, which includes a Premium Starlink antenna, a Wi-Fi router, cables, and a base. The Premium antenna from the company is designed to improve performance in extreme weather conditions.

Starlink to Ramp Up Production of Standard Antenna, Musk Confirms

In a tweet, Musk has confirmed that the standard antenna production will rise rapidly this year and thus, people waiting for their order to arrive will get not have to wait very long from here. Further, the SpaceX CEO said that Starlink could only support a limited number of users in an area, so it is best to order early.

In reply to a Twitter user asking when the Starlink deliveries will happen in Northern Canada, Musk has also confirmed that high-latitude areas are probably going to be operational this summer.

Users can start ordering the Starlink Premium through the company’s website, which says that the deliveries of the same will start taking place in Q2, 2022. This is, of course, not for the Indian people like the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked Starlink not to accept pre-orders until it gets a commercial license from the government to operate in India.