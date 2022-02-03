Airtel Xstream Plan Offers 12 OTT Subscriptions for Only Rs 125 Per Month

Airtel Xstream is an over-the-top (OTT) platform developed by Bharti Airtel and offered to the telco’s users with Airtel Thanks. To access the content inside the app, users need to purchase subscriptions either to standalone platforms such as SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, and more, or the users can go for the Airtel Xstream Premium plan.

For the unaware, the Airtel Xstream Premium plan is a bundled OTT service just like the Tata Sky Binge. With the Airtel Xstream Premium plan, users get access to 12 different content platforms.

Airtel Xstream Premium Plan Price and Features

The Airtel Xstream Premium plan comes at two different prices. Users can either go for the monthly option, which will cost Rs 149, or they can go for the yearly option, which will cost Rs 1499. If the user goes for the yearly plan, his/her per month cost comes down to Rs 125.

With the Airtel Xstream Premium, users get access to the following content platforms — Eros Now, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Ultra, EpicON, Manorama Max, Divo, Dollywood Play, KLIKK, and NammaFlix.

While most of these platforms are not very popular, the price of the premium subscription is also not very high.

If you don’t want to go for the bundled subscription, you can always go for the standalone subscription to these platforms as well. Airtel Xstream offers users the catalogue of platforms that are available in its platforms and allows them to purchase a standalone subscription to these platforms.

But in most cases, purchasing the Airtel Xstream Premium plan makes more sense as it is economical. Just, for example, the monthly cost of SonyLIV is Rs 299 while the Xstream Premium plan is available for half of that at Rs 149 per month, which also includes SonyLIV.

Even the standalone subscription cost of Lionsgate Play is Rs 149 per month, while with the Airtel Xstream Premium plan, users can pay the same Rs 149 and get a subscription to a lot more platforms.