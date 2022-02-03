Netgear Brings Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders to India

Netgear, a major global networking company, has brought two new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh extenders in India — Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000. Both are premium Wi-Fi products and will be available in the e-commerce stores of the country as well as the official Indian website of Netgear. With these Wi-Fi 6 Mesh extenders, users will be able to get a better-connected home experience. These mesh extenders come with enhanced capacity and can deliver better speeds and coverage.

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20)

This mesh extender from Netgear supports Wi-Fi 6 standard connectivity and can deliver download speeds up to 1.8 Gbps. The main function of this mesh extender is to reduce congestion in the Wi-Fi network with more spatial streams and deliver a better speed experience along with coverage to the user around his/her home or office.

There are two high-powered antennas in the Netgear Nighthawk AX1800, which is designed for small to medium-sized homes. The Wi-Fi 6 support enables the mesh extender to deliver 1.5 times more capacity than Wi-Fi 5 supported extenders.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 mesh extender is available in India for Rs 12,799.

Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80)

This mesh extender from Netgear can support maximum download speeds of up to 6 Gbps. If you are into 4K or 8K UHD streaming, this mesh extender is the ideal option for you. The AX6000 is perfect for a little large-sized home with six bedrooms and has eight Wi-Fi streams which mean there will be very rare an occasion or none at all where the user will find the Wi-Fi network congested. It is a premium device meant for big houses.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 mesh extender is available in India for Rs 27,499. As mentioned above, both these mesh extenders will be available via e-commerce stores as well as the official Indian website of Netgear.