NETGEAR Launches Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Router With Two Streams of 6 GHz Network

The leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, NETGEAR has just announced a new router that will be joining the company’s award-winning Wi-Fi 6E lineup. The newly launched router is the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router that is capable of providing speeds up to 7.8 Gbps and has been built on the bequest of a 2021 CES Innovation Award honoree, Nighthawk RAXE500. The unprecedented events that followed as the pandemic hit the world substantially increased the dependency of people on Wi-Fi for working, learning and video streaming from home. This increase in demand for Wi-Fi has resulted in a continuous contest for bandwidth or crowded Wi-Fi networks that emphases on the need for a cleaner 6 GHz band. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6E offering helps in resolving the issue by providing the spectrum to provide faster and reliable connectivity.

The Need for Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router

The Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router is also a CES 2022 Innovations Award Honouree and is capable of providing 7.8 Gbps of speed as well as the new 6GHz band for customers’ Wi-Fi 6E devices. The latest addition to Nighthawk routers, using its eight Wi-Fi streams allows for Gigabit+ Wi-Fi speeds throughout homes of up to 2,500 square feet. The router also features a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port allowing for users to access Gigabit+ Internet connectivity through connectivity via an internet modem or LAN to a high bandwidth device.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR talking about the launch of the router said that customers are now looking for Wi-Fi connections that offer more than 1 Gbps of internet speed and they don’t want to be stuck with the Wi-Fi 5 connections which can cause interruptions. He said that the Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 routers act as a solution to these problems by providing Gigabit+ speeds to their Wi-Fi 6 and the latest Wi-Fi 6E devices for the best performance possible.

Key Features of Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E Router

The all-new router from NETGEAR offers future proof and cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E expanding Wi-Fi speed, capacity, and bandwidth by up to 200% over Wi-Fi 5. The newest router provides unmatched signal strength, coverage, and performance from NETGEAR’s proprietary Wi-Fi optimization and six antennas hidden within the RAXE300’s wings. Nighthawk RAXE300 comes with 8-Stream Tri-Band Speed & Coverage offering two streams of 6 GHz, four streams of 5 GHz, and two streams of 2.4 GHz.

Price and Availability

Talking about the price of the latest router from NETGEAR, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router will be available at an MSRP of $399.99 on the company’s official website and via other sellers from the first quarter of 2022. In addition to this, NETGEAR Orbi 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) – 2 pack will be available on the company’s official website as well at an MSRP of $1,099.99.