BSNL Regularises Rs 499 Broadband Plan

In a recent move, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has regularised its Rs 499 broadband plan. This plan will offer up to 1TB of high-speed data at 50 Mbps speed. After the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data which in this case is 1TB, the internet speed will drop to 2 Mbps for the user for the entire month. Earlier, the plan was offering 50 Mbps speed with 200GB of data. But now that the data limit has been increased to 1TB. Further, BSNL will provide a free voice calling connection to the users as well, which will come with truly unlimited voice calling benefits without any additional cost.

BSNL Rs 499 FTTH Broadband Plan Offers 1TB of Data

According to a Kerala Telecom report, BSNL had removed its PAN India Rs 499 broadband plan offering 100GB of data in November 2021. Post that, the state-run telco had announced a Kerala only plan which offered 200GB of data to the users for Rs 499.

Another report from the publication has confirmed the regularisation of the Rs 499 broadband plan that will now offer 1TB of data and all the other benefits mentioned above. Note that this plan has been announced for the Kerala Telecom circle only. There are no other additional benefits offered with this plan.

The price is not inclusive of taxes. Compared to Bharti Airtel’s Rs 499 broadband plan, this plan from BSNL offers more speed. However, Airtel’s plan comes with Airtel Thanks benefits as well as 3.3TB monthly FUP data, which is way more than what BSNL is offering. So if you are someone who can do with 1TB of data every month at 50 Mbps speed, the Rs 499 broadband plan from BSNL in Kerala is the right option to go with. However, if you need more data but can work with 40 Mbps speed, Airtel’s plan can also be a good option for you.