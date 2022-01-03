BSNL Announce New 90 Days of Additional Validity With Prepaid Plan

Right at the start of 2022, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new offer for prepaid plan users. This is a limited time offer that will stay valid until January 15, 2022. The offer will bundle in additional 90 days of validity for the users with their prepaid plan. But the offer is not applicable on all the prepaid plans but only a single high-denomination voucher that many might not buy right off the bat.

BSNL Prepaid Plan That Will Come With 90 Days of Additional Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering its Rs 2399 prepaid plan with 90 days of additional validity. This plan brings users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. Normally this plan comes with a validity of 365 days. But right now, under the offer, users will get 90 days of additional validity with this plan which will make the new service validity 455 days. In months, that would be around 15 months which is a long time.

The best thing about the Rs 2399 prepaid plan is that you don’t need to worry about data much as it comes with 3GB of daily data, and then with this large service validity, it becomes a compelling offer from the company despite the absence of 4G networks in the country.

Note that BSNL’s prepaid plans are currently the most affordable in the country and, with offers such as this, become more attractive. The state-run telco is also working on rolling out its homemade 4G networks throughout the country.

If you are looking for a prepaid plan that comes with long validity such as this and is also very affordable, there’s a Rs 1499 plan that you can choose. With this plan, users get 24GB of total data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 1499 plan from BSNL comes with a total validity of 365 days.