Apple AirPods Pro 2 Expected to Bring Never Seen Features

Apple is expected to launch its new generation AirPods Pro in 2022, and the rumour mill has it that it will come with features that have never been seen before on AirPods. While that is not surprising, it is definitely worth taking a look at what these new features are. According to the famous and trustworthy Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods Pro 2022 or AirPods Pro 2 will come with support for Lossless audio as well as a charging case that will be able to emit a sound for location discovery purposes.

AirPods Pro 2 to Feature New Selling Points That Will Drive Up Demand: Kuo

According to a note to investors from Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple will launch the new AirPods with new selling points that will drive up the demand for the new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the Cupertino tech giant.

Apple’s Find My app might be able to integrate with the upcoming generation AirPods Pro 2 charging case. This will make it easier for the users to discover the location of the charging case of AirPods Pro 2 in case they leave it at a point of their house or office or anywhere they can’t find it.

If this really happens, Apple users in the future will be able to identify and find their earbuds as well as the charging case separately.

But not just this, Apple’s new AirPods are also expected to come with support for Lossless audio. This will be a major upgrade as none of the existing audio products from Apple, including the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, or the recently launched third-generation AirPods, support Lossless audio.

As per Kuo, the AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will also feature a completely new design. All these factors make the alleged AirPods Pro 2 a very exciting product in the making.