Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs 3399

Portronics, a leading digital and consumer electronics brand in India, has just launched a new smartwatch, namely Kronos Y1. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3399 and made for people looking for budget options. The Kronos Y1 from Portronics is geared towards people who want to stay fit and thus comes with smart features and style aesthetics which lets a user keep track of his/her daily activities as well as help them monitor other health vitals. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the smartwatch.

Portronics Kronos Y1 Specifications

The Portronics Kronos Y1 comes with a 1.75-inch HD dynamic display and soft silicone wrist strap. It can support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and also comes with a smart calling feature that helps a user breeze through their tele-interactions with utmost ease. There is support for displaying notifications on the smartwatch so that the user can watch each and every social media notification that is coming on he/her smartphone directly on the Kronos Y1.

There is also a SpO2 sensor inside the smartwatch which a lot of people are in dire need of in today’s world. The smartwatch obviously also comes with support for measuring heart rate and blood pressure. Portronics has claimed that the sensors inside the smartwatch are capable of measuring heart rate precisely.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with an IP67 rating and is water-resistant. There are over 200+ customisable watch faces that the user can choose from. Note that Kronos Y1 also comes with an in-built music controller, which will enable the change of music directly from the smartwatch.

As mentioned above, the Kronos Y1 has been launched for a price of Rs 3399. It will also come with a warranty of 12 years from the date of purchase. The smartwatch will be available on the official website of Portronics as well as Amazon India and through offline retail stores as well. It comes in Grey and Black colour options.