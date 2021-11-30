Vi WiFi Calling Now Available in a New State

In a phased manner, Vodafone Idea (Vi) is extending the facility of VoWi-Fi or Voice Over Wi-Fi calling. The telco had last month added support for VoWi-Fi calling in the Rest of Bengal. Now, Vi has added yet another state/region to its list for Wi-Fi calling. Users in Punjab can now leverage Vodafone Idea’s VoWi-Fi calling to make crystal clear calls even if they have weak network coverage inside their homes. Punjab is the latest telecom circle that has been added to the telco’s list of support for VoWi-Fi calling.

Places/Regions/States Where Vi WiFi Calling Is Now Available

Vi WiFi calling facility is now available in the following states/regions/places – Punjab, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Rest of Bengal, UP East, UP West, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Delhi. The company is moving slowly with adding support for VoWi-Fi calling service across India as it is being done in a phased manner.

Features of Vi WiFi Calling

Vodafone Idea’s VoWi-Fi calling feature support will ensure that users are always able to make crystal clear calls even when they are in poor network zones. If the Wi-Fi network is strong, there will be no call drops either. The calls are always made from the Vi number itself. The best thing is that it doesn’t carry any extra charges.

But to use Vi VoWi-Fi calling service, users will have to use a device that is compatible with the same.

Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Calling Service Are Compatible on These Smartphones

Apple smartphones –

OnePlus smartphones –

Oppo –

Realme –

Samsung –

Xiaomi –

More smartphones will be added to this list in the near future. All the devices mentioned in the list above are compatible to make Wi-Fi calling with Vodafone Idea’s network. Ensure that your compatible device is running on the latest version of the operating system.

Vodafone Idea should soon roll out Wi-Fi calling support for other states as well.