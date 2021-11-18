Moscow Wi-Fi Network Gets 1.7k Additional Access Points in One Year

Moscow, the largest and capital city of Russia, has installed over 1.7k additional Wi-Fi access points in the last year. From September 2020 to August 2021, Moscow got over 1700 new access points which took the total number of access points in the city to 21.5k. The capital city offers free Wi-Fi access to citizens in sports and culture establishments, city streets, student dormitories, and more areas. With the help of a public Wi-Fi network, citizens as well as guests coming to the tour Moscow get instant and easy connectivity so that they can communicate with their loved ones and colleagues at their convenience.

Moscow Looking After Its Students Connectivity Needs

There are over 12.7k Wi-Fi access points that give students access to the internet and a chance to prepare for their lectures, exams, and seminars. The streets and parks of the city almost have 4.7k Wi-Fi access points, ensuring people have connectivity even when they are out roaming and relaxing.

According to the Department of Information Technologies of Moscow, city Wi-Fi is used the most on Tverskaya Street, Manezhnaya and Pushkinskaya Squares, Arbat, as well as in Sokolniki and Muzeon parks. To find out which areas of the city have free Wi-Fi access, people can use a special interactive map on the website “mos.ru".

Installing Wi-Fi access points across the capital city is ensuring that Russia is moving ahead towards digitalisation at a fast pace. It helps people and students stay connected to the internet at all times. Even if there’s an issue with the mobile network, people in Moscow can leverage public Wi-Fi for gaining access to internet connectivity. It also helps the guests who are from different countries or states gain internet connectivity at ease which is very important for them to be able to make their way around the city with convenience.