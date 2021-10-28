Hathway Broadband Offers Up to 300 Mbps Plans in Mumbai

Hathway Broadband is present in multiple cities and regions of India. The company is known for providing consistent and quality internet services to users. Hathway also offers fiber broadband plans to users living in Mumbai. There are plans with 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds. Most of these plans come with unlimited data. Let’s take a look at their price and benefits.

Hathway Broadband Prepaid Plans in Mumbai

Note that none of the fiber plans from the company are available for a single month subscription for the users. Hathway Broadband offers two 50 Mbps plan to the users. One plan comes with 500GB of data and the other one offers truly unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy restrictions.

While the company has listed most of its plans as unlimited, there’s a certain FUP limit on data after which the speed will reduce for the users. Interestingly, the FUP limit is not mentioned on the website of the company.

One thing that’s sad about all of these broadband plans from Hathway is that there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered to the users. It would have been great if Hathway at least bundled OTT benefits with the 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans since users are essentially purchasing the company’s services for at least three months.

In an era where almost every ISP is offering OTT benefits with their high-speed fiber broadband plans, it is strange to see that Hathway doesn’t care about it at all. As evident from the picture above, users can go for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months subscriptions with these plans. Hathway doesn’t offer a single month subscription with any of its plans. The company should at least offer users a free trial period just so that they can test the services before putting in a lump-sum payment for several months.