Boult ProBass ZCharge Wireless Earphones Launched in India at a Price Tag of Rs 1,299

The consumer electronics company based in India; Boult Audio has just launched its latest Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless neckband style earphones in India adding to its portfolio of audio devices. The most eye-catching feature of the earphones is the 40-hour battery life offered by the device. In addition to this, Boult ProBass ZCharge is capable of offering 15 hours of playback on merely 10 minutes of charge and provides charging over a USB Type-C port. Not only the device supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity but also users with the capacity to utilize gestures to control the playback as well as muster both Google Assistant and Siri as informed by the company.

Boult ProBass ZCharge Specifications

The all-new Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless neckband style earphones come featuring 14.2mm drivers as well as are equipped with ‘aerospace-grade’ alloy micro-woofers that offer extra bass whilst upholding the audio signature of the company. The latest earphones support the Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and have been rated IPX5 for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for users who like to indulge in workouts or any form of sports.

As mentioned above, the company has claimed that the Boult ProBass ZCharge offers up to 40 hours of battery life and with a charge of just 10 minutes, users can get a playback time of up to 15 hours. The latest Boult ProBass ZCharge offers to charge support via a USB Type-C port. India-based company Boult Audio has also informed that the latest device in their portfolio also supports touch gestures for both Google Assistant and Siri voice commands to change music tracks, check directions and make calls.

Price of Boult ProBass ZCharge

The price of the all-new Boult ProBass ZCharge has been kept at Rs 1,299 by the company for the Indian market. The new wireless neckband style earphones will be available for purchase via the official website of the company as well as the Amazon India shopping website. The colour options on the wearable are expected to include Black, Blue, and Red. The relatively new company, Boult Audio also offers a 1-year of warranty along with its latest Boult ProBass ZCharge.