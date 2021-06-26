BIS Listing Reveals Poco Could Launch a Rebranded Xiaomi Neckband

This comes after POCO had announced plans to launch a pair of truly wireless earphones or TWS offering dubbed the Poco Pop Buds. But that product is yet to reach the market and mark its debut, with the only information at hand being that it will be a rebrand of a Redmi earbud found in China.

    Poco Neckband

    In the current scenario, most people, if not all are reliant on technology for getting day-to-day tasks done. These include their schooling and office-related tasks. With COVID, most offices have moved to remote work, meaning that all the tedious meetings now take place in one’s house via the web rather than physically.

    In scenarios like this, a headphone or truly-wireless earbud is essential, since you would not like your colleagues or boss to hear your family or your television blasting whilst in a meeting, and, brands who deal with such products have realised the importance of offering more and more audio products to cater to the needs of the consumer.

    Poco is one such brand that has been silent in this category, despite being a sub-entity of Redmi/Xiaomi, which offers multiple audio products, with the latest one being the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro that was launched in February in India, with the product going on sale from March 1.

    What Do We Know About the Poco Neckband

    This is not a surprise as Xiaomi is known for expanding away from just offering smartphones, much like Redmi, but, as mentioned above, Poco has never done something like that, opting to only offer smartphones, at least till now.

    Four months after Xiaomi’s last audio product was released, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro has been spotted on BIS or the Bureau of Indian Standards sporting a Poco branding.

    Today, however, Twitter user @i_hsay noted that Poco could soon launch a pair of neckband-style earphones, with the accessory having been listed with the model number LYXQEJ05WM which is identical to the one of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro. These two products were oddly certified on the same day, March 1.

    Do note that if the Poco Neckband Earphones are identical to the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, we can expect them to make use of 10mm drivers, offer ANC or Active Noise Cancellation, ENC, IPX5 certification for splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, 20-hours of battery life and MicroUSB based charging. In India, the Mi product is on offer in two colours either Black or blue with a price tag of Rs 1,799.

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

