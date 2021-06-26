Twitter May Soon Allow Option to Log in via Google Account

Twitter in recent months has been subject to some criticism in India after some issues with the government, but as a platform, it has been constantly striving to add more and more features.

From a Clubhouse alternative that functions relatively well to the return of the verification process, a lot of things have been happening for the popular micro-blogging site.

However, there has always been one issue with Twitter. If a new user tries to sign up to the platform, they are subjected to manual entries via either their phone number or E-mail and, in case they try to login via another device, it might take some time since the OTP process of the platform has been buggy for some time.

It seems that this peculiar issue is set to change, as Twitter might be working to make it possible for users to sign in to their account via their connected Google account, rather than constantly fill in all the details.

This was first reported by 9To5Google and comes via app investigator Jane Wong, who believes that Twitter is working to enable Google Account integration.

What Do We Know About the Feature

In case you did not know, since the last couple of years, Google has offered a way for applications to let their users sign in or sign up with just their Google Account, without having to do the tedious task of filling out the user’s email address, entering their name and choosing a password.

A screenshot of the upcoming feature reveals Twitter’s sign-in page is showing three options, namely, Sign up, Log in and, a third option includes the statement, Continue with Google.

This button should allow a user to link their Google Account to an existing account or create a new account via the Account details that were set during the time of creating the Google account or even logging in with an associated Google Account-based account.

As per the report, there are certain ups and downs when it comes to signing in via a service like Sign In with Google. It is however much more convenient for most users.

Do note that if your Google Account does get compromised in any instance, the attacker could be able to gain access to your Twitter account or, if for some reason your Google Account is banned, you could be locked out of your account due to the lack of a login client.