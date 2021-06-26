Twitter May Soon Allow Option to Log in via Google Account

Twitter might be working to make it possible for users to sign in to their account via their connected Google account, rather than constantly fill in all the details

By June 26th, 2021 AT 7:33 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BIS Listing Reveals Poco Could Launch a Rebranded Xiaomi Neckband

    In the current scenario, most people, if not all are reliant on technology for getting day-to-day tasks done. These include...

    module-4-img

    Twitter May Soon Allow Option to Log in via Google Account

    Twitter in recent months has been subject to some criticism in India after some issues with the government, but as...

    module-4-img

    Google to Notify Users About Unreliable Search Results

    Google search has nearly provided us with solutions to all our problems. However, there are many instances where search results...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Garmin Forerunner 55 Launched in India With Stress Monitoring Feature

    module-4-img

    Ethio Telecom and Ericsson Team up for 4G Network Expansion

    module-4-img

    Realme C11 (2021) Is the Latest Budget Entrant From Realme

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Silently Introduces Rs 3,499 Prepaid Plan for 1 Year