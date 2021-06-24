Xiaomi Announces Mi TV Webcam With FHD Resolution

Xiaomi has just announced the Mi TV Webcam with support for full High-Definition (HD) resolution in India. This will help the Chinese tech giant in catering to the needs of the people who rely on video conferencing for connecting with their loved ones during the time of the pandemic. The product has a minimalistic design and offers an immersive video experience to the users in FHD (1080p) resolution. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Mi TV Webcam.

Mi TV Webcam Specifications

The Mi TV Webcam comes with a 2MP camera sensor, and its max camera resolution is 1080p @ 25fps. It supports 3 video output resolutions – a) H.264 (25fps), b) MJPG (25fps), and c) YUY2 (25fps). Thus, the output format that’s supported by the Mi TV Webcam is MJPG, H.264, and YUY2.

Further, in the mic department, the Mi TV Webcam comes with a stereo dual microphone. It can support a 71-degree field of view. The webcam supports fixed focus, meaning if the subject is moving too much, the focus might be disturbed.

It also comes with 3D image noise reduction. The build material of the Mi TV Webcam is completely metal, and it has an adjustable magnetic bracket base. For connection, it comes with a removable Type-C cable.

Note that the Mi TV Webcam is only compatible with Android TV 8 or above and Windows 7 or later in laptops and desktops. The cable length of the webcam is 1.5 metre which is decent.

The ‘Dual Far Field’ microphones that the webcam can capture crystal clear audio up to 4 meters. One of the best things about this webcam is that it is easy to set up and use. The Mi TV Webcam has a simple plug and play mechanism. Since it has a magnetic base, it can easily attach to your computer or TV without any hassle.

Mi TV Webcam Price

The Mi TV Webcam is priced at Rs 1,999 only, and the product will go on the first sale from June 28, 2021. It will be available on the official website of Xiaomi, Mi Home, and Mi Studio as well.