Nokia Announces Next-Gen AirScale 5G Portfolio Powered by ReefShark SoC

Nokia has just announced its next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio powered by ReefShark technology. The Finnish telecom equipment maker announced multiple new products including remote radio heads, baseband, and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. All of the new products from the company are powered by the latest generation ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) enabling higher capacity and network performance while allowing the deployments and operations to become more efficient. Here are all the AirScale 5G products announced by Nokia today.

Nokia New AirScale 5G Products

In a live virtual event, Nokia announced the new ReefShark powered AirScale massive MIMO antennas with both 64TRX and 32TRX products along with 8T8R remote radio head solutions. The highlight of the 32TRX is that it is one of the lightest products in the industry weighing at only 17kg.

While being lightweight, the 32TRX can also support high radio frequency bandwidth (200 MHz occupied bandwidth and 400 MHz instantaneous bandwidth) and deliver high radio frequency power output, without compromise. Note that the new 32TRX and the new 64TRX massive MIMO antennas both come with support for fragmented spectrum and network sharing cases.

During the event, Nokia also introduced the new ReefShark SoC. The new ReefShark-powered chipsets deliver up to eight times more throughput and serve up to 8x more cells compared to older generations. They are easy to install and simplify the upgrade and extended operation of all AirScale deployments. Nokia’s baseband module can support over 90,000 connected users at the same time and deliver 84 Gbps throughput. The highly efficient ReefShark SoC helps in reducing power consumption by up to 75%. Nokia’s modular AirScale baseband enables telecom service providers to scale capacity flexibly and efficiently and as their 5G business evolves.

Nokia’s ReefShark chipsets will also play a crucial role in the upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities.

It is worth noting that Nokia Single RAN software now has 5G, helping in accelerating 5G rollouts and trimming overall radio access network TCO (Total Cost of Ownership), by unlocking network efficiencies with common operability, common software delivery, common transport and increased hardware sharing.

Nokia’s AirScale baseband is designed to be future-proof and support the increasing demands for wireless traffic. Network modernisation can be simply achieved either by software upgrade or by adding new plug-in units into the existing baseband.