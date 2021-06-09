Reliance Jio Offering Users New Ways to Recharge Online

Reliance Jio is now offering new ways in which people can recharge their SIM cards online. Not only that, but users can also access other services of the company using this new method. Jio has integrated its services with WhatsApp and now the company’s customers will be able to access services such as recharging SIM card, raise a number porting request, and more through WhatsApp itself.

ET Telecom first reported the development and said that customers can also avail support from the company regarding services related to JioFiber and also JioMart.

Reliance Jio Will Allow Users to Recharge Directly Through WhatsApp

Reliance Jio will let users directly recharge their SIM cards through WhatsApp. Users can send a text message to ‘70007-70007’ and get multiple online payment options such as e-wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and more.

The company has rolled out the service in two languages only – English and Hindi. But Jio is working to bring this service in other regional languages soon. It is worth noting that much recently, JioPhone users also got a very useful WhatsApp feature.

Now JioPhone users can make voice calls directly through WhatsApp using the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology. For the unaware, Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country also launched an artificial intelligence (AI) powered bot virtual agent called VIC on multiple digital platforms of the company.

The virtual bot was also extended to help the company’s users in WhatsApp. Vi users can also recharge their SIM cards (postpaid and prepaid) directly through WhatsApp. Further, Vi’s customers can also seek customer care support through the platform of WhatsApp itself.

This is another step by Reliance Jio in making the journey of the customer with the company fruitful, convenient, and easy. The future of the telecom industry lies in making the customer experience as easy and premium as possible.

All the operators are continuously investing in new digital solutions to modernise the way people engage with their apps and services. More exciting announcements related to Reliance Jio will come your way once RIL’s AGM for 2021 kicks off. Jio might announce something major related to 5G during the event and some of its new products as well.