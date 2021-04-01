Here’s How You Can Block and Resume Reliance Jio SIM Card

Reliance Jio provides ample ways to block lost SIM card for safety purposes

By April 1st, 2021 AT 10:45 AM
    Nowadays, it is common to lose a SIM card or a smartphone. To prevent intruders from using the lost SIM card, blocking the SIM card is the first and foremost thing you should do. Telecom operators offer multiple ways through which users can block their SIM card and protect crucial information. The largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio, also provides ample ways to block SIM card. Reliance Jio users can block their SIM card by reaching out to customer care, visit the official website of Jio or use another number to block the SIM card. Follow the article to the end for a complete guide.

    Steps to Block the SIM Card

    To block the SIM card via customer care, call the toll-free helpline number 199 from a Jio number. Follow the instructions and connect to the customer care executive. Once you connect to the executive, inform them about the reason and provide important details such as full name, email address and more. Once the details are confirmed, the SIM will be blocked.

    You can also visit the official website of Jio to block the SIM card. Go to the website and sign in using your mail ID and password linked with your Jio number. Click on the ‘Settings’, go to the ‘suspend and resume’ option and select your reason for suspending. Then click on the Suspend button.

    To block your SIM card from another number, call 1800 88 99999 (using a Jio number). Follow the instructions and connect to the customer care executive and tell the reason and details to block the SIM card.

    How to Resume the Jio SIM Card

    Once you find the Jio SIM card that you have blocked, visit the Jio website and sign in using the mail ID registered to the SIM. Click on the ‘Settings’, then go to the resume option and click on it. Your SIM card services will resume immediately.

    

