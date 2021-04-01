How iPhone Users Can Enable Wi-Fi Calling Feature

Network issues at few places can spoil the day. There are many instances where users wish to make a phone call in an emergency but fail to connect due to the unavailability of the cellular network. To counter this, telecom operators offer a Wi-Fi calling feature. If you are an iPhone user, the Wi-Fi calling feature allows you to send and receive audio calls, make video calls, and iMessage texts through your Wi-Fi connection. The feature comes in handy if you want calling services without relying on the cellular network. If you are still wondering what exactly this feature is, follow the article to the end for a detailed guide regarding Wi-Fi calling.

How to Enable Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone

To enable Wi-Fi calling on iPhone, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the Settings app from the house screen of your iPhone

Step 2: Under the Settings option, click on phone (or cellular), then tap on Wi-Fi calling.

Step 3: Toggle ON the choice for “Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone.”

Once you toggle on the Wi-Fi calling on your phone, you will see a message on the screen that will share and explain the information that is shipped to your carrier once you enable the Wi-Fi. Tap on the “Enable” button to continue. To confirm that the Wi-Fi Calling feature is enabled, search for the words “Wi-Fi” with the phone’s carrier name on your phone.

Wi-Fi Calling Detailed

Unlike FaceTime, Wi-Fi calling is carrier-driven and depends on a technology called SIP / IMS (IP Multimedia Subset). The technology enables your iPhone to form and receive phone calls employing a regular Wi-Fi network. Instead of routing your voice packets through your carrier’s closest cell tower, those packets get tunnelled through the web to a controller employed by your cell company, which then bounces them across the network to whomever you’re speaking to.