SITI Broadband Offers 200 Mbps Plan for Less than Rs 900 Per Month

SITI Broadband offers one of the cheapest 200 Mbps broadband plans in all of India

By April 1st, 2021 AT 7:02 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    siti-broadband-200mbps-plan-rs900-per-month
    SITI Broadband is a private broadband internet company providing services in nine locations of India, including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Uttarakhand, and Telangana.

    What’s noteworthy about its services is its cheap cost. Mostly private operators who don’t have a wide-scale presence in India charge their customers high rates for their broadband plans to recover the cost from them.

    However, despite having a low number of broadband customers in India, SITI Broadband is availing its fiber broadband plans for a very low cost. The company offers one of the cheapest 200 Mbps broadband plans in all of India.

    SITI Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

    The 200 Mbps broadband plan from SITI Broadband costs only Rs 899 per month. Of course, the price is exclusive of taxes. But even after adding 18% GST (Rs 161) on Rs 899, in the end, the customer will have to pay a total of Rs 1,060 only.

    SITI Broadband has named its 200 Mbps fiber broadband plan ‘Mega’. It comes with unlimited data, but there is a fair usage policy (FUP) limit applicable on all the unlimited data plans. The company’s customer care team couldn’t confirm the FUP limit on the unlimited data plans saying only the local employees of the broadband team have the knowledge.

    This plan can also be purchased for longer-validity. When purchased for six months, users get one month of service from the company for free. Meaning, users will have to pay a total of Rs 6,394 (6 months x Rs 899 = Rs 5,394 + 18% GST (Rs 970) = 6,394) for seven months. It would bring down the monthly cost of the plan from Rs 1,060 to Rs 913.42 effectively.

    Further, if users purchase this plan for 10 months, they will get 2 months of service for free. Meaning, they will have to pay a total of Rs 10,608 (10 months x Rs 899 = Rs 8,990 + 18% GST (Rs 1,618) = Rs 10,608) for 12 months. It would bring down the monthly cost of the plan from Rs 1,060 to Rs 884 per month.

    The terms and conditions page of the SITI Broadband suggests that the activation charges paid by the customer will be non-refundable. However, the company won’t charge for activation charges if the customer purchases his/her own router/modem and activates it by connecting the fiber wire to it.

    All customers will have to pay a security deposit against the ONU devices that the company provides for the connection. SITI Broadband all provides customers with suggestions for appropriate routers/modems they can purchase for their connection if they don’t want the one provided by the company.

    The company reserves the right to withdraw the connection without giving any prior notice to the customers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    SITI Broadband Offers 200 Mbps Plan for Less than Rs 900 Per Month

    SITI Broadband is a private broadband internet company providing services in nine locations of India, including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh,...

    module-4-img

    Mi Mix Fold Launched With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Specifications and Price

    Xiaomi has rolled out its first-ever foldable phone, Mi Mix Fold, to compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and...

    module-4-img

    Apple WWDC 2021 Event Slated for June 7, What to Expect

    The American tech giant Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be commencing from June 7 and will end on...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps Broadband Plan, Which is Better

    module-4-img

    Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Available Now

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Wins the Race to Get the MIUI 12.5 Stable Update: Report

    module-4-img

    Revised 5G Spectrum Policy to Meet Demands of Telcos