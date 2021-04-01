SITI Broadband Offers 200 Mbps Plan for Less than Rs 900 Per Month



SITI Broadband is a private broadband internet company providing services in nine locations of India, including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Uttarakhand, and Telangana.

What’s noteworthy about its services is its cheap cost. Mostly private operators who don’t have a wide-scale presence in India charge their customers high rates for their broadband plans to recover the cost from them.

However, despite having a low number of broadband customers in India, SITI Broadband is availing its fiber broadband plans for a very low cost. The company offers one of the cheapest 200 Mbps broadband plans in all of India.

SITI Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

The 200 Mbps broadband plan from SITI Broadband costs only Rs 899 per month. Of course, the price is exclusive of taxes. But even after adding 18% GST (Rs 161) on Rs 899, in the end, the customer will have to pay a total of Rs 1,060 only.

SITI Broadband has named its 200 Mbps fiber broadband plan ‘Mega’. It comes with unlimited data, but there is a fair usage policy (FUP) limit applicable on all the unlimited data plans. The company’s customer care team couldn’t confirm the FUP limit on the unlimited data plans saying only the local employees of the broadband team have the knowledge.

This plan can also be purchased for longer-validity. When purchased for six months, users get one month of service from the company for free. Meaning, users will have to pay a total of Rs 6,394 (6 months x Rs 899 = Rs 5,394 + 18% GST (Rs 970) = 6,394) for seven months. It would bring down the monthly cost of the plan from Rs 1,060 to Rs 913.42 effectively.

Further, if users purchase this plan for 10 months, they will get 2 months of service for free. Meaning, they will have to pay a total of Rs 10,608 (10 months x Rs 899 = Rs 8,990 + 18% GST (Rs 1,618) = Rs 10,608) for 12 months. It would bring down the monthly cost of the plan from Rs 1,060 to Rs 884 per month.

The terms and conditions page of the SITI Broadband suggests that the activation charges paid by the customer will be non-refundable. However, the company won’t charge for activation charges if the customer purchases his/her own router/modem and activates it by connecting the fiber wire to it.

All customers will have to pay a security deposit against the ONU devices that the company provides for the connection. SITI Broadband all provides customers with suggestions for appropriate routers/modems they can purchase for their connection if they don’t want the one provided by the company.

The company reserves the right to withdraw the connection without giving any prior notice to the customers.