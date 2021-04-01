BSNL Prepaid Plans Recently Announced by the Company

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new offers for its prepaid plans which include rationalising, regularising, and promotional offers. The telco has regularised two prepaid plans, announced three promotional offers, and rationalised/revised one prepaid plan.

The ‘STV-298’ and ‘FRC-249’ are the prepaid plans that are regularised, while the three promotional offers include ‘PV-699’, full-talk time on recharge of Rs 100, and ‘PV-2399’. The one plan that has been revised is ‘FRC-108’.

Let’s take a look at all that BSNL is offering new to its customers.

BSNL Prepaid Plans Promotional Offers

As mentioned above, BSNL has announced three promotional offers. The first is ‘PV-699’, available for the next 90 days.

The telco has availed this voucher for a limited period starting today, i.e., April 1, 2021, till June 29, 2021. It will offer unlimited voice calling in addition to 0.5GB daily data with 100 SMS/day to the users. This voucher will carry a validity of 180 days and will also offer free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for the first 60 days.

The second promotional offer is the ‘PV-2399’ available for the next 60 days starting today, i.e., April 1, 2021, till May 30, 2021.

This voucher will provide users with unlimited calling, 3GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day with free Eros Now subscription and PRBT service. It will carry a validity of 437 days in total, which includes 72 days of extra validity than what users would have got normally (365 days) got with the voucher.

The third and the last promotional offer that will come into effect from April 4, 2021, is the ‘full talk-time’ value with Rs 100 top-up. Do note that the offer will only be applicable on recharges made on Sundays until July 2, 2021.

BSNL Prepaid Plans Regularised

The telco has regularised two prepaid plans today that include the ‘STV-298’ and ‘FRC-249’.

‘Regularisation’ means the plans were earlier provided on a promotional basis for a limited period. But now they are here to stay and will be available for recharging until the time BSNL decides to scrap them.

The STV-298 will offers users unlimited voice calling with 1GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. It carries a validity of 56 days and comes with a free subscription of Eros Now for the same period.

The FRC-249, only available for new users, comes with unlimited voice calling, 1GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 60 days.

BSNL Prepaid Plan Rationalised

The telco has rationalised ‘FRC-108’ today.

Rationalisation means the telco has changed the benefits of the plan.

The FRC-108 will now come with truly unlimited voice calling benefit in addition to 1GB daily data and a total of 500 SMS for 28 days. All the terms and conditions related to the plan remain the same.