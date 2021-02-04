BSNL Rs 18 Voucher Now Offers 1GB Daily Data With Unlimited Calling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the offering of its Rs 18 voucher recently. It is one of the most popular short-term vouchers offered by the state-run telco. The Rs 18 voucher is now said to be offering 1GB daily fair usage policy (FUP) data instead of the 1.8GB/day data it used to offer earlier. As per a report from KeralaTelecom, BSNL is also offering SMS benefits with the Rs 18 voucher but has reduced the data offering significantly for the users — more details on the story ahead.

BSNL Rs 18 Voucher Revised Offerings

To really understand how the benefits of the Rs 18 voucher from BSNL have changed, let’s take a look at what the voucher used to offer earlier. Users got unlimited voice calling, unlimited video calling, and 1.8GB/day data for two days. If the user consumed all the FUP data before the expiry of the voucher, the speed would drop to 80 Kbps.

After the revision, the unlimited video calling and voice calling is there, but the data has been reduced to 1GB/day, and users get an added benefit of 100 SMS/day. The validity of the voucher will remain the same at 2 days. The speed would again drop to 80 Kbps after exhausting the FUP data.

The new offering with the voucher will come into effect from February 5, 2021, and will be applicable in all the telecom circles.

BSNL Rs 18 Voucher: How to Activate?

There are multiple ways in which you can recharge the Rs 18 voucher of BSNL. The first is to do it online. It is very easy and convenient since you can do that practically from anywhere by going to the website of the telco or through any of the recharge applications such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and more.

The second is to go to a retail shop and pay in cash for the same. The third and the last way to recharge the Rs 18 voucher is to send SMS ‘STV COMBO18’ to 123 or use the USSD code ‘*444*18#’.

We are not really sure if a lot of users would appreciate this change. Since the culture of sending SMSes has dropped to an all-time low. We assume that most of the users would have wanted the extra 800MB/day data instead of the 100 SMS/day with the Rs 18 voucher.

What do you think about this voucher revision from BSNL? Do you prefer the current benefits or the new ones that will come into effect tomorrow?