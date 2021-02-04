Realme X7 and X7 Pro Launched in India, Prices start from Rs 19,999

Realme, on Wednesday, launched the highly awaited Realme X7 and X7 Pro in India. For those of you unaware, the company has been hyping up the product for some time, with the specifications having been out in the open, adding to the long wait. The X7 Series was launched in late 2020, but, it took the brand some time to bring the series to the Indian market. Now that these devices have launched in India, we now know the Indian spec and the pricing for the X7 series.

Realme X7 Specifications

The Realme X7, which is a watered-down version of its older brother, the Realme X7 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 90.8 %, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass for protection. In other display related specifications, the X7 features a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, meaning it is a bit more responsive than regular smartphones. The display can also get as bright as 600 nits, if required.

In terms of the performance, the X7 relies on the Dimensity 800U chipset coupled with the Mali G57 acting as the GPU. The smartphone boasts of up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. As for the connectivity side of things, the device comes with support for 5G.

Moving to the cameras, the Realme X7 sports a quad-camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a final 2MP macro shooter. Towards the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

When it comes to the battery and charging, there is a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging. Despite all of this, the device is pretty light, being around 176 grams in weight.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro is unable to boast multiple differences in comparison to the X7 since they are quite similar to each other. In terms of the display, the X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Other display specs include a screen to body ratio of 91.6% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The display can also go up to 1,200 nits and has 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, coupled with 103% coverage of the NTSC colour space.

When it comes to the performance side of things, the phone relies on the octa-core Dimensity 1000+ SoC, paired with the Mali-G77 graphics processor. As for storage, the device is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage with Turbo Write tech. NFC is also present on the X7 Pro, which, for those of you waiting for NFC to become common in India is a welcome addition.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme X7 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX 686 Sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP Black and White sensor and a 2MP sensor for macros. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel sensor, housed in the front punch-hole.

As for the battery side of things, the X7 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery and 65W Super Dart Charging. This too has support for 5G, in case you were wondering about the same. There are also dual stereo speakers for users who wish to do a bit of content consumption on the X7 Pro 5G.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro Pricing, Availability

The Realme X7 is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, with the 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 21,999. Meanwhile, the X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8+128GB. Sales for the X7 Pro begin on Feb 10, 12 PM onwards, while the X7 goes on sale from Feb 12, at 12 Noon.

If one wishes to buy the phone as part of the Real Upgrade program, the devices will be priced at Rs 20,999 (X7 Pro), Rs 15,399 (8+128GB X7) and Rs 13,999 for the X7 (base variant). Users can get additional flat discounts of Rs 2,ooo and 1,500 by using ICICI Credit cards and Axis Bank Cards, respectively.