Mi 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 888 SoC to Launch in India on April 23

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite 5G in India. Now, the Mi 11 Ultra is expected to come to India as well.

The Twitter profile of Xiaomi India has shared the development. Xiaomi has shared a poster displaying the launch date of Mi 11 Ultra for India.

It is interesting to see Xiaomi going ahead with the launch of Mi 11 Ultra in India when all the other devices in the series, namely Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite 5G haven’t come to the country yet. Especially when the Mi 11 was released in China last year, it was expected that it would make its way to India first.

The poster reveals April 23, 2021, to be the release date for Mi 11 Ultra in India.

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications (China Variant)

We expect all the specifications of the device launched in China to arrive for India as well.

The Mi 11 Ultra launched with a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen of the device is further protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus covering.

Its display comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification and an ‘A+’ rating from DisplayMate. There is also a 1.1-inch secondary touch display at the rear of the device with an AOD (always-on-display) function and maximum brightness support of 450 nits.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor, 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a tele-macro sensor. The device can support video recording in 8K at 24fps with all the sensor at the rear. For selfies, there is a 20MP sensor at the front.

It can support connectivity standards such as 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and has a USB Type-C for enabling fast-charging.

The Mi 11 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless-charging. It has IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. The device measures 164.3×74.6X8.8mm and weighs a massive 225 grams.

The Mi 11 Ultra launched in three different variants – 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 66,400), 12GB+256GB priced at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 72,000), and 12GB+512GB priced at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 77,500).

If the device launches in a similar price range or even lower than this in India, it will be in direct competition with the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+ launched recently.