Xiaomi Mi 11 Star Diamond Edition Aimed for Gifting Launched

Xiaomi has recently launched a new version of the Mi 11 called the ‘Mi 11 Star Diamond edition’ in China. It is a smartphone aimed at gifting and primarily for females in the market. The ‘Star Diamond Edition’ of the smartphone comes with a cover that has 10,000 embedded crystals that look very sparkly and enhance the overall premium feel of the device. It has all the similar specifications as the Mi 11 though. Users will be getting the same SoC and more that is on the vanilla Mi 11. Let’s take a look at this device.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Star Diamond Edition Specifications

Basically, the specs remain the same. It is just the cover that will be added inside the box and the packaging that will also come with a glittery covering. It is worth noting that the glittery cover inside the smartphone box costs 37 Euros when sold separately, but Xiaomi is including it for free in the packaging.

The screen size of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Star Diamond edition is 6.81-inch that has an AMOLED panel on top with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display is further protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus, while the rear of the device is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP tele-macro sensor,

The smartphone will come running on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W fast-charging. The Mi 11 Star Diamond Edition also supports 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

With the addition of the glittery cover and the sparkly packaging, the Mi 11 Star Diamond edition surely becomes a great option to gift someone.